Regina and Saskatoon seeing orange as wildfire smoke covers the province

Saskatchewan is covered in a blanket of smoke Monday with seemingly no end in sight.

Both of the province’s major cities are under special air quality statements, with Saskatoon also under a heat warning.

“Wildfire smoke is causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility,” Environment Canada’s air quality advisory reads.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

Environment Canada said the fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk, especially to seniors, pregnant women, infants and children.

“Listen to your body and if you experience symptoms, consider reducing or stopping strenuous outdoor activities,” Environment Canada said.

“Symptoms can include milder and more common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as serious but less common symptoms such as chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.”

View image in full screen Saskatoon is under a special air quality advisory as wildfire smoke rolls in. Global News

When it’s hot and smoky outside, experts say it’s crucial to give our lungs a break and stay inside when possible.

“The people we worry about the most are really the ones with respiratory or cardio-vascular illnesses and children,” Jamie Peters, a registered nurse with Lung Sask. said.

“Small people with small lungs — they breathe faster, and they breathe more so the smoke can have more of an impact on them.”

Peters said everyday masks have a limited effect on stopping smoke particles but recommends using air filtering devices like AC or air purifiers.

In Regina, the smoke has made it difficult for day camps with kids to operate. Over at the North Central Family Centre, when things get too hot or smoky, the kids have to stay indoors, and program director Maggie Redston-Davies said it’s important that they understand why.

“When we’re exercising, we teach them to recognize that you’re taking more deep breaths in and really get them to recognize those feelings that might be associated with a health risk that they can mitigate or reduce,” Redston-Davies explained.

When it comes to Saskatoon’s heat warning, the warm temperatures are expected to continue for a number of days.

Environment Canada expects the heat warning to be expanded towards the east over the coming days.