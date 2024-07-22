Travelling for the Paris Olympics? Here’s what health precautions to take

Send this page to someone via email

As sports fans from across the globe get ready for the 2024 Paris Olympics, health officials and experts are urging vigilance while warning about potential disease risks for those attending the Summer Games in person.

The Olympics officially get under way on Friday, with more 10,000 athletes taking part and an estimated 15 million spectators expected to attend, including two million visitors.

The World Health Organization published new guidance last week for spectators travelling for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The latter will start next month.

The guide, developed jointly by WHO Europe, the French Ministry of Health and Prevention, Santé Publique France and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control informs travellers about vaccinations, respiratory infections, heat risks and alcohol consumption, among other advice.

“The thing about an Olympics or any kind of large event is you’ve got maximum population mixing,” said Colin Furness, associate professor at University of Toronto’s faculty of information.

“You’ve got people coming from all over the globe and converging. That’s a lot more dangerous than a bunch of locals getting together at the local stadium where you all come from the same population,” he told Global News in an interview on Monday.

Furness said that the overriding risk to fans comes from crowds, especially indoors, and those can start as early as at the airport when lining up to check in, so wearing a face mask is highly recommended.

Given the rates of COVID-19 right now, he said “boarding a plane is actually particularly risky.”

What precautions to take at Paris 2024

The WHO guide said that before travelling to Paris, spectators should make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations, particularly for measles.

“Cases of measles are on the rise worldwide, including in Europe and in France,” the joint guide said.

“Anyone is at risk of measles if they have not been fully vaccinated or have not had measles in the past.”

Furness said that “it would be foolish” to get on an airplane and travel anywhere without being up to date with measles shots, which are “incredibly effective,” he said.

View image in full screen Volunteers are seen inside the State de France ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics on Sunday in Saint-Denis, France. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Before making the trip, other diseases to be vaccinated against may include whooping cough, tetanus, diphtheria, polio, and COVID-19, the WHO guide said.

Furness said masking on the plane and in big indoor crowds can keep Olympic attendees safe. He said the “more time you can spend outdoors, the better.”

To further protect yourself from respiratory infections while attending the summer Games, the WHO said to avoid close contact with sick people, wash or clean your hands frequently, and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

“If you have symptoms, such as a cough, fever or sore throat, stay at home or in your hotel if possible and consider wearing a mask when you leave your hotel or home,” the joint guidance said.

Heat and security concerns in Paris

Temperatures are expected to soar again in the European summer, after setting records in 2023.

A recent report by U.K. researchers highlighted the heat risks at the 2024 Paris Olympics, warning that “the threat of a devastating hot spell is a very real one.”

The WHO also warned about “serious health risks” due to high temperatures.

“Without proper precautions, heat stress can develop into heat stroke, which can be fatal if untreated,” it said.

To minimize risks from the sun and heat, fans are urged to stay hydrated, carry a fan, apply sunscreen, stay in the shade and wear long, airy, light-coloured clothing as well as a hat.

Travellers should also take precautions for mosquito- and tick-borne diseases by using approved repellants and wearing light, breathable clothing that covers most of the body.

“Tiger mosquitoes, which can transmit several diseases, are widely present in France and are mainly active during the day,” the WHO guide said.

View image in full screen People watch the Seine river banks from the Place de l’Hotel de Ville, at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Sunday in Paris, France. AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Smoking and vaping are banned in most indoor public spaces in France and doing it out of a designated area is punishable by a fine of up to 450 Euros or $673.

Alcohol consumption should be limited, the guide states, as large amounts can lead to accidental poisoning and disturbances in perception and attention.

Furness said “moderation” is key when it comes to drinking, adding that recent research suggests that “there really is no safe level of alcohol.

“If you’re abroad and you’re drinking, you need to think about personal safety,” he said.

View image in full screen A woman pulls her luggage along fences of the security perimeter, with Notre Dame cathedral in background, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Sunday in Paris, France. AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Paris officials are beefing up security measures for the Olympics opening ceremony, which will take place along the River Seine and not in a stadium for the first time.

Roughly 45,000 police, including members of France’s elite special intervention forces trained in counterterrorism, will be present during the opening ceremony on Friday.

French officials have said there are no specific terrorism threats for the ceremony, but should specific concerns arise, there are backup plans.

The Canadian government updated its travel advisory for France last week, warning of an increased presence of security forces, major traffic disruptions, large crowds and public gatherings during the Olympic Games.

It also cautioned against an increase of petty crime, including theft and pickpocketing.

— with files from Reuters