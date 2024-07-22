Tenants offered accommodations and support after surprise mass eviction

Send this page to someone via email

Some tenants of a Winnipeg apartment building who were suddenly evicted from their units this month have moved back in.

Devony Hudson got her keys this morning and said she is starting over.

Hudson and others in the three-storey building say they were surprised earlier this month when a new owner gave them hours to leave, citing a fire hazard.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hudson says she went for a walk and came back to find her belongings strewn on the front lawn.

Marion Willis, who runs an outreach program, says some of the tenants had to resort to encampments or couch-surfing.

Manitoba’s residential tenancies branch issued orders to the landlord last week and has worked to get the residents back in their homes.