Fire

Antler Creek wildfire near Wells, Barkerville has impacted some structures

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
Wildfires burning around B.C. has communities on edge
WATCH: Wildfires are burning close to many communities around B.C. Monday morning. Andrea Macpherson shows us the latest wildfires of note using our interactive app.
Communities in the Cariboo are on edge Monday due to the Antler Creek wildfire burning in the region.

“The Antler Creek wildfire is the biggest enemy,” Ed Coleman, Mayor of the District of Wells told Global News.

“That went on a tear last night, so it went all over the place.”

However, Coleman said while the fire came close to some areas where people live, the access and the rough terrain are causing issues for firefighters to battle the blaze and establish a perimeter.

On Sunday, 1,000 people in the District of Wells had to leave their homes, with 70 per cent of those being tourists, Coleman added, all from the Bowron Lake, Wells and Barkerville communities.

Coleman also said the fire has impacted some structures in the rural areas of Barkerville and Wells but it is not known to what degree and how many at this time.

There are also a few mines in operation in that area and Coleman said the fire has gone through some of those sites and created some damage.

Highway 26, also known as the Barkerville Highway, is closed to all traffic but people are able to leave using that highway.

“You can get out, but you can’t get in,” Coleman said. “And that will remain that way until we know what’s happening with the fire itself. And it’s very rugged terrain. It’s got lots of little valleys that will go through and just tear through.”

