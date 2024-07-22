Menu

Canada

Sask. highway blocked after train derailment near Gull Lake

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
Canpotex rail cars carrying potash for export, CP Rail tracks, Gull Lake, Saskatchewan, August 23, 2013. View image in full screen
Gull Lake, Sask., is located 56 kilometres west of Swift Current. Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press
A train derailment outside the community of Gull Lake Sask. has caused Highway closures and detours according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

The derailment occurred Sunday night one mile east of Gull Lake.

“The Highway 37 entrance to Gull Lake is blocked in both directions as a result of the derailment,” RCMP said in a release.

RCMP went on to say no dangerous goods were spilled and no injuries were reported.

A detour is currently in effect for travellers in the area. Traffic restrictions will remain until the highway is cleared.

Canadian Pacific Railway Police were also reported at the scene.

Travellers can check the Highway Hotline for updates on the closure, however, as of Monday morning, Highway 37 is not expected to be fully cleaned up until Sunday.

Gull Lake is located approximately 56 kilometres west of Swift Current.

