Winnipeg woman dies after being hit by vehicle Monday morning, police say

A 32-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle just after midnight on Monday, Winnipeg police say.
Police said they were called to the scene, at Notre Dame Avenue and McPhillips Street, around 12:10 a.m.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later died of her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke with officers, police said, and the investigation has now been assumed by the traffic division’s collision investigation section.
Anyone with information or video/dash camera footage is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).
