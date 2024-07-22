Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Air Canada cuts profit outlook amid fierce global competition

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 22, 2024 8:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air Canada ordered to compensate Nova Scotia family separated on flight'
Air Canada ordered to compensate Nova Scotia family separated on flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars to a family from Nova Scotia after their trip home from India became a nightmare. Global’s Ella MacDonald has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Air Canada cut its full-year core profit forecast on Monday, as over-capacity in certain markets and competition on international routes impacted its pricing power.

A rush among carriers to cash in on summer travel demand has forced airlines to offer discounts on tickets to fill their planes.

The updated forecast reflects the lower yield environment, less-than-expected load factors for the second half of the year and competitive pressures in international markets, Canada’s largest carrier said on Monday.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.
Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The airline now expects its 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be in the range of C$3.1 billion ($2.26 billion) to C$3.4 billion, compared with its previous forecast of C$3.7 billion to C$4.2 billion.

Air Canada reported a preliminary second-quarter operating revenue of C$5.5 billion, up 6% from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting operating revenue at C$5.65 billion, according to LSEG data.

Story continues below advertisement

The carrier also expects second-quarter operating income at C$466 million, compared with C$802 million reported a year earlier.

Click to play video: 'Competition in Canada’s airline industry'
Competition in Canada’s airline industry
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices