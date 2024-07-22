Canadian killed in Israel after threatening security forces with knife

Send this page to someone via email

Israeli police say a Canadian citizen was killed Monday after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near the Gaza border.

The Israeli military says the man drove to the entrance of an Israeli town close to the border, left his vehicle and approached the security forces with a knife.

The forces opened fire and killed the man. There were no other injuries.

The attack, which comes amid a wave of stabbings across the country during the nine-month conflict in Gaza, took place at the entrance of the Israeli town of Netiv HaAsara, which is just 300 metres north of the Gaza border.

On Oct. 7, Netiv HaAsara was attacked, and 20 residents were killed after gunmen passed over the concrete border wall using paragliders, according to Israeli military officials.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Monday ordered the evacuation of part of an area in the Gaza Strip it has designated a humanitarian zone, saying it is planning to begin an operation against Hamas militants who have embedded themselves in the area and used it to launch rockets toward Israel.

—With files from The Associated Press