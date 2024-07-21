Menu

Canada

Safety expert urges caution around water as Quebec construction holiday begins

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted July 21, 2024 5:46 pm
1 min read
A public pool at Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier park in Montreal on July 21, 2024. View image in full screen
A public pool at Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier park in Montreal on July 21, 2024. Felicia Parrillo, Global News
As Quebecers kickstart their vacations, many are gathering around pools and different bodies of water to enjoy the sunny weather.

But the Quebec branch of the Lifesaving Society says this is also the time of year when it sees the most drownings.

So far this year, 32 Quebecers have lost their lives in drowning incidents, although that total is down from 44 at this time last year.

The Quebec society says one of the top tips it is giving to people is try to not go in, near, or on the water, by yourself.

“More than 50 per cent of the drowning victims in the last five years, they were alone,” said Raynald Hawkins, executive director of the Lifesaving Society’s Quebec operations.

“It doesn’t matter the gender, age, aquatic or boating activity. Because no one can call 911, no one can try to reach or help and no one can explain the true story about the drowning.”

Another big message the lifesaving society hopes to get out is one to parents.

Hawkins says it only takes about 15 to 20 seconds for a toddler to drown, and so adults need to be supervising their children at all times.

“The best lifeguard, the best person to supervise the kid at all times, is you,” Hawkins said. “So please advise another adult, not the big sisters and big brothers — OK, for the next 15 minutes, you’re gonna be on guard — the lifeguard. You’re gonna supervise. No distractions, no other tasks than supervising.”

Hawkins also stressed the importance of always wearing a life-jacket, if you’re out on the water and to refrain from drinking alcohol until you’re back on shore.

