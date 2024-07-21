Evacuation alert issued due to a wildfire near Echo Lake

See more sharing options

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District North Okanagan (RDNO) at the Emergency Operations Centre due to a wildfire near Echo Lake.

This alert was issued based off recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service.

A press release states that an evacuation alert had been issued to prepare people to evacuate premises within a mapped area if found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuations.

Recommendations made by the RDNO

Locate family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents, and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Prepare to move people with disabilities, children or neighbours, if assistance is needed. Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating.

Monitor the news, radio and online sources for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

Further information will be made available as updates are received from BC Wildfire Services.

