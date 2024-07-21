Heat warnings, wildfire smoke impact Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Environment and Climate Change Canada warned of heat and smoke throughout most of Saskatchewan Sunday.

Air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada point to numerous wildfires burning in western Canada as the reason for the advisories.

Heat warnings also populated most of the province.

Environment Canada says the combination between the heat and smoke increases health risks. It says the health risks can impact anyone, regardless of age, but seniors, people who are pregnant and those who smoke are more at risk.

Symptoms can include eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as serious but less common symptoms such as cough or chest pains.