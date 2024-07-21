Menu

Canada

Heat warnings, wildfire smoke impact Saskatchewan

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 21, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How to protect your lungs during Saskatchewan forest fire season'
How to protect your lungs during Saskatchewan forest fire season
WATCH: With wildfire season officially underway, there's concern the smoke may linger. Trillian Reynoldson has more on how it can affect your lungs. – Jul 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment and Climate Change Canada warned of heat and smoke throughout most of Saskatchewan Sunday.

Air quality advisories issued by Environment Canada point to numerous wildfires burning in western Canada as the reason for the advisories.

Heat warnings also populated most of the province.

Environment Canada says the combination between the heat and smoke increases health risks. It says the health risks can impact anyone, regardless of age, but seniors, people who are pregnant and those who smoke are more at risk.

Symptoms can include eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as serious but less common symptoms such as cough or chest pains.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

