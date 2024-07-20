B.C. wildfire: Road closure, evacuation order as 2 fires flank Highway 6 in Slocan Valley  

Send this page to someone via email

Separated by a highway that runs between them, two wildfires are burning close to each other in B.C.’s West Kootenay region.

The Aylwin Creek and Komonko Creek wildfires are separated by less than two km as they both burn on the east side of Slocan Lake.

Highway 6 also runs between the two fires, which are located five km south of Silverton and 10 km from New Denver.

1:55 Several structures burned by Shetland Creek blaze

And early Saturday, the highway was closed south of Silverton. Detours are available via highways 31A, 31 and 3.

Story continues below advertisement

The Aylwin Creek fire, burning along the shores and hills of Slocan Lake, was sized at 121 hectares as of Saturday morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Meanwhile, the Komonko Creek, located just east of the Aylwin Creek blaze, was sized at 534 hectares, up from 450 hectares earlier Saturday morning.

⛔️REMINDER – #BCHwy6 The highway is closed in both directions between 2nd St and Memphis Creek due to a wildfire. Local detours in place. Drive with caution in the area and expect major delays. #SilvertonBC #NewDenver ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/WQLZrCctMP pic.twitter.com/zWlmRbRFfT — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 20, 2024

The Central Kootenay regional district issued an evacuation order for many addresses and an evacuation alert for 14 properties for the Aylwin Creek blaze.

The two fires are both listed as out of control, with both having suspected causes of lightning.

To compound matters, a third wildfire is burning on the west side of Slocan Lake, and across the waters from Silverton.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nemo Creek fire is sized at 823 hectares and has spawned an evacuation order as well.

The BC Wildfire Service says due to prolonged dry conditions, with thunderstorms passing through the area, “residents can expect to continue to see increased overall wildfire activity across the region.”