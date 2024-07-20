Menu

Canada

B.C. wildfires erupt with more heat and thunderstorms on the way

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Aerial photo of wildfire View image in full screen
An out-of-control wildfire burns near Wahleach Lake in southern British Columbia in this recent handout photo. More than 300 wildfires are burning in the province, and more than half of those are classified as out of control.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - BC Wildfire Service.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.

More than 300 wildfires are burning in the province, and more than half of those are classified as out of control.

The fast-moving Shetland Creek fire burning near Spences Bridge is of the most concern, with evacuation orders and alerts popping up in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge, the Ashcroft First Nation and several Cook’s Ferry Indian Band reserves.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Heat warnings and thunderstorm watches cover a large section of south and eastern B.C., bringing strong winds, heavy rain, hail and also the lightning that has set off so many of the current fires burning.

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke conditions are also expected to increase, while fires from Alberta are expected to bring smoke into the northeastern corner of B.C.

The service says weeks of hot, record-breaking temperatures and dry conditions continue to contribute to an increase in fire behaviour and growth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

