Crime

Ontario teacher charged with sexual assault involving underaged student

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 20, 2024 10:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Clinical Psychologist identifies warning signs for child abuse'
Clinical Psychologist identifies warning signs for child abuse
RELATED: Last week a former U of W collegiate teacher was charged with sexually assaulting teenage students. Dr. Syras Derken identifies the warning signs parents can flag with regards to abuse – Jul 15, 2019
A 37-year-old teacher in Ottawa has been charged with sex offences involving an underage male student.

Ottawa Police say a 37-year-old man was charged after an investigation into reports of sexual assaults that allegedly occurred at Ottawa-based programs and schools since 2019.

They say the incidents involved a male victim under the age of 18.

Police believe there could be other victims.

Rayon Finnikin has been charged with sexual assault, voyeurism, sexual exploitation, and telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for a criminal offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

With files from The Canadian Press

