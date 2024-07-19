Menu

Health

Alberta records lowest single-month opioid death total in 4 years

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 8:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta records lowest single-month opioid death total in 4 years, critics question numbers'
Alberta records lowest single-month opioid death total in 4 years, critics question numbers
Alberta's opioid fight hit a significant milestone. The province has recently recorded its lowest monthly death figure in years, but there is concern from addiction advocates the numbers might not hold up. Erik Bay reports.
Provincial data shows Alberta recently had its lowest monthly opioid death total since April 2020.

According to its Substance Use Surveillance Report, 90 people died from opioid-related causes this April.

In April 2020, there were 80 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Alberta sets new high for opioid deaths in 2023'
Alberta sets new high for opioid deaths in 2023

“It is always good to see numbers going down,” said Petra Schulz, co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm.

Schulz does have concerns these figures could be a one-off because of a less toxic drug supply and not part of a long-term trend.

She’s also worried delays at the medical examiner’s office could be affecting the data.

“I’m not confident the numbers we are seeing are really the true numbers,” Schulz said.

Click to play video: 'Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres helps people heal from addictions'
Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres helps people heal from addictions

The province’s annual justice report shows just three per cent of medical examiner cases were finished within 60 days. The target is to have 20 per cent of cases completed in that time.

“The backlog at the (Office of the Chief Medical Examiner) does not impact the validity of the data published on the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System,” Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction press secretary Hunter Baril told Global News in a statement.

“When a case is received by OCME, preliminary toxicology analysis will be performed. This provides a preliminary cause of death, which allows (the system) to provide the most comprehensive, transparent, and valid data across the country.”

Last year, the province set an annual high with 1,867 opioid-related deaths.

Through the first four months of this year, 452 people died.

Click to play video: 'Edmontonians remember loved ones on International Overdose Awareness Day'
Edmontonians remember loved ones on International Overdose Awareness Day
