Manitoba says $9.1M repairs to Perimeter Highway will continue through summer

The province’s transportation minister says Manitobans will see crews hard at work patching up the Perimeter Highway for the rest of summer.

Starting this month, repairs have been outlined at eight sections along the ring road, Lisa Naylor said, including the westbound lanes near the intersection of Highway 3, and the South Perimeter overpass of the Trans-Canada Highway at Portage Avenue.

The repairs come with a $9.1-million price tag.

“The Perimeter Highway is an important route for Winnipeggers and people coming into the city from surrounding communities, and we are taking action to fix potholes and other damage to make the drive easier,” Naylor said in a statement Friday.

“Unlike the previous government who cut funding to roads and highways, we’re investing in infrastructure across Manitoba to create jobs, help make it easier for families to get around and support vital trade corridors.”

Naylor also provided updates on a pair of interchange projects along the south Perimeter. She said drivers should expect to be using the one at the intersection of the Perimeter and St. Mary’s Road later this year, while the province intends to award the contract for a similar interchange at Oak Bluff in early 2025.