Okanagan weather: Gradual cool down underway

After a sizzling hot weekend with daytime highs hitting the 40s, the heat sticks around to start the last full work week of July.

More clouds move in Wednesday and Thursday with highs ducking down into the low 30s Wednesday and the mid-20s Thursday.

The week will end with temperatures jumping back into the upper 20s Friday with a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.

The final weekend of July will see a return to 30 degree heat and sunshine.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

