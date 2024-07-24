Menu

Okanagan weather: Gradual cool down underway

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 10:21 am
1 min read
A gradual cool down is headed for the Okanagan as an upper low moves into the province. View image in full screen
A gradual cool down is headed for the Okanagan as an upper low moves into the province. SkyTracker Weather
After a sizzling hot weekend with daytime highs hitting the 40s, the heat sticks around to start the last full work week of July.

More clouds move in Wednesday and Thursday with highs ducking down into the low 30s Wednesday and the mid-20s Thursday.

The week will end with temperatures jumping back into the upper 20s Friday with a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.

The final weekend of July will see a return to 30 degree heat and sunshine.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

