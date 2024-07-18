Water safety concerns in Edmonton as people try to beat the heat

Send this page to someone via email

As temperatures continue to rise, the City of Edmonton is urging people to stay safe while cooling off.

The sizzling conditions are pushing people towards the water to beat the heat, and officials are on alert following a rise in near-drowning.

Since 2022, there has been an increase in warnings issued and the need for river rescues, the City of Edmonton said on Thursday.

Last summer, park rangers conducted 7,500 safety compliance checks — a 33-per cent increase compared to 2022.

There were also 2,489 warnings issued for lack of safety equipment gear, a 159-per cent increase and 19 river rescues which was a 73-per cent increase compared to 2022.

Attendance to date for outdoor pools, up to July 16, is 25,855.

Many water-related incidents are preventable. This year, the Lifesaving Society is focusing on “seconds can save a life” and suggest the following water safety tips:

Always keep an eye on children around the water — this includes all open bodies of water, backyard pools and bathtubs. Anything outside of arms’ reach is too far away.

Swimming in open water is different from swimming in a pool; know the limits and check local conditions before going in. In open water, inflatables can go much farther than intended.

Many fatal drownings occur when people are swimming alone. Always swim with someone else.

Heading out on the river? Regardless of the water vessel and swimming abilities, don’t forget a lifejacket — choose it and use it. Lifejackets are lifesavers, but only if worn properly. Consider lifejackets for pets as well.

Stay sober in, on and around water. Both alcohol and cannabis can impair balance, judgment and reflexes. Boating under the influence puts yourself and others at risk.

Kabi Moulitharan has more in the video at the top of this story.