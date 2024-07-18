Man dies at Royal Alexandra Hospital after showing up with gunshot wounds

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the suspicious death of a man who showed up at a hospital after appearing to have been shot overnight Thursday.

Police said the 29-year-old man was dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in central Edmonton around 3:30 a.m. with injuries consistent with a shooting.

The man was treated but died of his injuries a short time later.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation but don’t know where the man was shot before he was dropped off at the hospital.

“At this stage of the investigation, we are attempting to determine exactly where the shooting took place,” EPS homicide Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey said.

“Anybody with knowledge of a shooting overnight is asked to contact police immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the potential location of this shooting is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.