Crime

Manitoba RCMP search for man wanted on serious assault charges

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Jeremy Lachose, 26, is wanted on nearly a dozen charges including Aggravated Assault. Police say not to approach him. View image in full screen
Jeremy Lachose, 26, is wanted on nearly a dozen charges, including aggravated assault. Police say not to approach him. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP in northern Manitoba are looking for a man they believe committed a serious assault, while the victim remains in Winnipeg hospital.

On Tuesday, police say a woman went to the nursing station on Chemawawin Cree Nation — about an hour’s drive west of Grand Rapids, Man. — with serious injuries from an attack at a home in the community.

A map showing the location of Chemawawin Cree Nation in Manitoba. View image in full screen
Chemawawin Cree Nation. Google Maps

Mounties soon identified 26-year-old Jeremy Lachose as the suspect and have been searching the area since.

He faces a long list of charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

Officers believe Lachose is still in the area and are asking you not to approach him if you see him; instead, call Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2004 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

