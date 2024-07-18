Manitoba RCMP search for man wanted on serious assault charges

RCMP in northern Manitoba are looking for a man they believe committed a serious assault, while the victim remains in Winnipeg hospital.
On Tuesday, police say a woman went to the nursing station on Chemawawin Cree Nation — about an hour’s drive west of Grand Rapids, Man. — with serious injuries from an attack at a home in the community.
Mounties soon identified 26-year-old Jeremy Lachose as the suspect and have been searching the area since.
He faces a long list of charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, uttering threats and forcible confinement.
Officers believe Lachose is still in the area and are asking you not to approach him if you see him; instead, call Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2004 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
