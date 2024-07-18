More records melt in B.C.’s ongoing heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s ongoing heat wave continues to break daily temperature records, with another 16 melting on Wednesday.

As sweltering heat settled further into the increasingly dry landscape, Ashcroft, or the Cache Creek area, was the hottest of all. It reached 40.5 C on July 17, breaking a record of 38.8 C set in 2018.

Not far from that was Vernon, where a new record of 39 C was set, breaking a record of 36.9 C set in 2018.

Remaining record-breaking areas saw temperatures linger in the mid- to high 30s. Those records can be found below.

1:48 Concerns B.C. heat wave causing wildfire danger to spike

High temperatures and heat warnings from Environment Canada have persisted into their second week straight for the Southern Interior, North Thompson and even Howe Sound.

Story continues below advertisement

“An extended period of high temperatures will continue as a ridge of high pressure remains over the region,” Environment Canada said Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures. Current guidance is indicating that the high temperatures will continue through the weekend, then become more moderate early next week.”

Daily maximum temperature records on July 17

Blue River

New record of 36.5 C

Old record of 34.5 C set in 1979

Burns Lake

New record of 32.8 C

Old record of 32.2 C set in 1958

Chetwynd

New record of 35.1 C

Old record of 34 C set in 1979

Dawson Creek

New record of 34.4 C

Old record of 30.6 C set in 1958

Gibsons

New record of 31 C

Old record of 28 C set in 2009

Mackenzie

New record of 34.6 C

Old record of 31.5 C set in 1979

Nakusp

New record of 36.1 C

Old record of 35.9 C set in 2004

Pemberton

New record of 38.5 C

Old record of 38.1 C set in 2004

Puntzi Mountain

New record of 34 C

Old record of 32.3 C set in 2012

Qualicum Beach Airport

New record of 32 C

Old record of 30.5 C set in 1995

Sparwood

New record of 34.2 C

Old record of 33.1 C set in 2007

Squamish

New record of 32.8 C

Old record of 32.3C set in 2009

Whistler

New record of 35.2 C

Old record of 33.2 C set in 2004

Williams Lake

New record of 33.1 C

Old record of 32 C set in 1979