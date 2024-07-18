More records melt in B.C.’s ongoing heat wave

British Columbia’s ongoing heat wave continues to break daily temperature records, with another 16 melting on Wednesday.
As sweltering heat settled further into the increasingly dry landscape, Ashcroft, or the Cache Creek area, was the hottest of all. It reached 40.5 C on July 17, breaking a record of 38.8 C set in 2018.
Not far from that was Vernon, where a new record of 39 C was set, breaking a record of 36.9 C set in 2018.
Remaining record-breaking areas saw temperatures linger in the mid- to high 30s. Those records can be found below.
High temperatures and heat warnings from Environment Canada have persisted into their second week straight for the Southern Interior, North Thompson and even Howe Sound.
“An extended period of high temperatures will continue as a ridge of high pressure remains over the region,” Environment Canada said Thursday.
“Little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures. Current guidance is indicating that the high temperatures will continue through the weekend, then become more moderate early next week.”
Daily maximum temperature records on July 17
Blue River
New record of 36.5 C
Old record of 34.5 C set in 1979
Burns Lake
New record of 32.8 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 1958
Chetwynd
New record of 35.1 C
Old record of 34 C set in 1979
Dawson Creek
New record of 34.4 C
Old record of 30.6 C set in 1958
Gibsons
New record of 31 C
Old record of 28 C set in 2009
Mackenzie
New record of 34.6 C
Old record of 31.5 C set in 1979
Nakusp
New record of 36.1 C
Old record of 35.9 C set in 2004
Pemberton
New record of 38.5 C
Old record of 38.1 C set in 2004
Puntzi Mountain
New record of 34 C
Old record of 32.3 C set in 2012
Qualicum Beach Airport
New record of 32 C
Old record of 30.5 C set in 1995
Sparwood
New record of 34.2 C
Old record of 33.1 C set in 2007
Squamish
New record of 32.8 C
Old record of 32.3C set in 2009
Whistler
New record of 35.2 C
Old record of 33.2 C set in 2004
Williams Lake
New record of 33.1 C
Old record of 32 C set in 1979
