Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Advance polls open for Banff Avenue pedestrian zone vote

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 8:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Advance polls open for Banff Avenue pedestrian zone vote'
Advance polls open for Banff Avenue pedestrian zone vote
WATCH: Banff residents are having their say on a controversial pedestrian-only section of Banff Avenue. As Meghan Cobb reports, advance polls are open ahead of the August 12 vote that will determine its fate.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A group of Banff residents is bananas for Banff Avenue, encouraging neighbours to vote “yes” to an annual pedestrian-only zone on the town’s main street.

“Our message is that Banff Avenue is a better when it is a pedestrian zone than when it is open to vehicle traffic,” says Jessica Campbell, a Banff resident and member of the group.

“When it is closed there is accessibility for way more individuals and the opportunity to enjoy Banff.”

The two-block, vehicle-free section of Banff Avenue was first launched in 2020 to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and a section of the road has been closed to traffic from the May long weekend to Thanksgiving every year since.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In January, Banff town council approved the pedestrian-only zone for 2024 but a resident petition in March had council send the decision to a vote.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a town that is planned and built around one arterial road which goes straight through and onto the bridge,” says Leslie Taylor, a resident who helped launch the petition.

“When you block that road, there are issues in the rest of the town. The traffic congestion moves through into the residential areas. It concerned people.”

Trending Now

Both sides of the debate agree the bigger question is how to manage the number of vehicles that come to the four-square-kilometre town every year. Banff has not grown outward of its roads since its incorporation in the 1990s.

Advance polls opened on Tuesday and run through the week. The vote is scheduled for Aug. 12, and the results will be binding.

If the pedestrian zone is approved, it will continue as planned until the Thanksgiving long weekend. If residents vote against it, the zone will be taken down and traffic will return to Banff Avenue within a few weeks of the decision.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices