Consumer

National Hot Dog Day: going full cylinder in Calgary

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 7:16 pm
1 min read
Calgarians celebrate National Hot Dog Day
WATCH: National Hot Dog Day in Calgary is special for the dogs at one of the city’s finest stands, and at a local breeder, busy celebrating the day with its namesake. Doug Vaessen explains.
Whether your attention turns to the lovable namesake — in this case, a handful of miniature wire-haired dachshunds — or the famous hot dog itself, National Hot Dog Day in Calgary has plenty to celebrate.

Richard Nesbitt says he isn’t splitting hairs at the Rich Dogs mobile catering cart.

“I have always had a love affair with dogs, ever since I can remember.”

But then Nesibitt says, tongue-in-cheek, “The things about mine is everything is local. The (hot dogs) are made in Canmore.

“Its all about quality: homemade ketchup, homemade relish, homemade everything.”

Maggy Wlodarczyk tried her very first one at Rich Dogs in Inglewood.

“This looks like an amazing hot dog, and it smells like an amazing hot dog too. Oh yeah. A+ dog.”

Loren Bressers has been breeding her dachshunds for 25 years and they are pretty special too, she says.

“Yes, I love Dachshunds.”

Bressers added, tongue firmly in cheek, “I like this breed because it can run as fast backwards as it can forwards.”

Dachshunds are a German breed that came to be known as wiener dogs. German immigrants coming to Coney Island, N.Y., in the 1870s made wieners, soon to be known as hot dogs, in the dog’s honour.

And now we have come full cylinder. Happy National Hot Dog Day, Calgary.

