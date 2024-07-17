No more vehicles at Stanley Park? Future of road access under debate

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board is seeking public input on the future use and design of Stanley Park Drive, the roadway that circles the beloved park.

The board has six potential options for the popular roadway that is used by both vehicles and cyclists.

The roadway has long been a topic of discussion on how to balance vehicle space with pedestrians and cyclists.

Six options have been short-listed for the road:

Time-based vehicle access restrictions – Temporarily close Park Drive to vehicles for a specific amount of time on a regular basis for active transportation and a transit or shuttle service only. Vehicle time slot bookings – Book a free but specified time slot for vehicles, either at all times or only during spring and summer weekends. Park Drive with dedicated transit lane – Reallocate one lane of Park Drive and dedicate it for public transit and shuttle/tour buses. Park Drive with dedicated bike lane – Reallocate one lane of Park Drive for active (wheeled) transportation (bikes, e-bikes, scooters, hand-cycling, etc.) with physical separation from vehicles. Car-free Park Drive with dedicated bike and bus lanes – Close Park Drive to vehicles and provide one dedicated lane for a public transit or shuttle service and tour buses, and a second protected lane would accommodate active transportation (bikes, e-bikes, scooters, etc.). Car-free Park Drive for active transportation and shuttle/transit only – Close Park Drive to cars and dedicate the road for two-way active transportation (bikes, e-bikes, scooters, hand-cycling, etc.) shared with a single one-way public transit or shuttle service.

View image in full screen A rendering provided by the Vancouver Park Board showing a possible bike lane and transit lane. Vancouver Park Board

Public input will go towards a final mobility study, which will be presented to the park board.

An online survey is open for public consultation. The survey will be open for input until July 28.