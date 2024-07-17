Premiers wrapping up Council of the Federation meeting in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s premiers are wrapping up the summer meeting of the Council of the Federation today.

The premiers of the 10 provinces and three territories have been in Halifax for their three-day gathering hosted by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

View image in full screen Canada’s premiers take part in a photo opportunity during the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

A statement from the premiers says key priorities that have been discussed include housing, affordability and skills training; strategic infrastructure; the future of energy; and emergency preparedness and response.

Story continues below advertisement

Several premiers have expressed frustration over what they say is a lack of teamwork from the federal government on important files.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a lack of collaboration has resulted in the doubling up of services like dental care and pharmacare.

British Columbia’s David Eby says he and his counterparts have called for years at federation get-togethers for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – calls that he says have, so far, gone unanswered.