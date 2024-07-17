Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Premiers wrapping up Council of the Federation meeting in Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2024 9:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health care tops agenda at premiers’ meeting in Halifax'
Health care tops agenda at premiers’ meeting in Halifax
WATCH ABOVE: Health care was front and centre on Day 2 of the premiers’ annual meeting in Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s premiers are wrapping up the summer meeting of the Council of the Federation today.

The premiers of the 10 provinces and three territories have been in Halifax for their three-day gathering hosted by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

Canada's premiers take part in a photo opportunity during the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. View image in full screen
Canada’s premiers take part in a photo opportunity during the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

A statement from the premiers says key priorities that have been discussed include housing, affordability and skills training; strategic infrastructure; the future of energy; and emergency preparedness and response.

Story continues below advertisement

Several premiers have expressed frustration over what they say is a lack of teamwork from the federal government on important files.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a lack of collaboration has resulted in the doubling up of services like dental care and pharmacare.

Trending Now

British Columbia’s David Eby says he and his counterparts have called for years at federation get-togethers for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – calls that he says have, so far, gone unanswered.

Click to play video: 'Wine war is over: B.C. wineries can once again sell directly to Alberta residents'
Wine war is over: B.C. wineries can once again sell directly to Alberta residents
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices