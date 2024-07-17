Menu

Crime

Body of 2nd woman found in Grand River, police call off search

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 9:40 am
1 min read
The two women were last seen alive near this dam on the Grand River in the Hidden Valley area of Kitchener. View image in full screen
The two women were last seen alive near this dam on the Grand River in the Hidden Valley area of Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
The body of a second woman was located on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont., according to Waterloo Regional Police, who did not confirm whether it was one of two women who went missing while boating in Kitchener last weekend.

Emergency services were sent to Willow Street in Paris on Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m. after a body was spotted in the river, according to police. They say they recovered the body from the river and confirmed that the woman was dead.

The two women were reported in distress on the Grand River near King Street and River Road on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

“A witness described seeing the two individuals going over the dam (in Hidden Valley) and calling him for help,” Const. Chris Iden told reporters on Tuesday. “The witness did not see the two boaters resurface.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Woman’s body found in Kitchener’s Grand River, search continues for missing boaters'
Woman’s body found in Kitchener’s Grand River, search continues for missing boaters

Police were searching the river throughout the rest of the weekend and into Monday before a body was spotted by an OPP helicopter.

“The Ontario Provincial Police helicopter was conducting aerial search and located what they believed to be a body in the river,” Iden said.

He noted that the body was located near Old Mill Road and Pinnacle Drive.

“Emergency services on the ground responded to the area and located and confirmed the body of that was a deceased female,” Iden said.

He said that police were still awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to confirm the identity.

While they have not officially identified either body, police say the search has been called off.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Search for 2 women spotted in distress on Grand River in Kitchener continues'
Search for 2 women spotted in distress on Grand River in Kitchener continues
