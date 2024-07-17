Menu

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Toronto, Ottawa, or Barrie: OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 10:27 am
1 min read
FILE photo. The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is after a man sought on a Canada-wide warrant who could be in the Barrie, Toronto, or Ottawa area. View image in full screen
FILE photo. The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is after a man sought on a Canada-wide warrant who could be in the Barrie, Toronto, or Ottawa area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
OPP say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant could be in the Barrie, Toronto, or Ottawa area.

Benjamin Buda, 34, is wanted by the OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad for breaching a statutory release, police said.

Buda is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Buda is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of Asian letters on his right arm, a necklace with writing on his left upper arm, and a clover on his left hand.

The offender is known to frequent the cities of Barrie, Toronto, and Ottawa.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

