Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Toronto, Ottawa, or Barrie: OPP

OPP say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant could be in the Barrie, Toronto, or Ottawa area.
Benjamin Buda, 34, is wanted by the OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad for breaching a statutory release, police said.
Buda is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
Buda is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of Asian letters on his right arm, a necklace with writing on his left upper arm, and a clover on his left hand.
The offender is known to frequent the cities of Barrie, Toronto, and Ottawa.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
- Boissonnault’s former business partner linked to woman detained in Dominican Republic cocaine bust
- Car theft finally decelerating in Canada after surge — a ‘positive sign’
- ‘Balaclava rapist’ Larry Takahashi granted full parole
- Quebec government quietly loosened its approach to drug possession over a year ago
Comments