Olympic medallist from Sherwood Park heads to Paris to strike gold again

Send this page to someone via email

First time was the charm for Olympic athlete Kelsey Mitchell. The Sherwood Park cyclist won gold at her first-ever Olympics in Tokyo and now she is headed to the Olympics again with high hopes of winning another medal in track cycling.

View image in full screen Photo of Kelsey Mitchell training for Paris Olympics 2024. Instagram: kelsey.mitchell9

“Obviously I want to go and I want to repeat,” she told Global News at Noon Edmonton on Tuesday. “But it’s been an up-and-down roller-coaster this last year, battling some injuries. Just not feeling myself on the bike.

Story continues below advertisement

“But we’re starting to come around. My legs are feeling good, so I’m really hoping to go out there and give my absolute best, and I know what I’m capable of. So we’ll see.”

Mitchell spoke about when she won a gold medal in the women’s spring track cycling event at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It was incredible,” she recalled.

“It was such a magical moment. But since then, I’ve just learned so much that I got to enjoy the journey and enjoy the process.”

1:28 Sherwood Park’s Kelsey Mitchell wins Olympic gold

Mitchell said she is going into these Olympics with a different mindset. She can only control what she can control and plans to give her best. In the past, that has proven to be the best in the world.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of people may not win a gold medal, but they’re going through different things in their lives,” she said. “And, just to come out of it a better and happier person is kind of the goal. And so, I’m excited to go into these Olympics.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Mitchell leaves for Paris on July 28. She won’t be staying in the Olympic Village, but said she is OK with that.

“I get distracted easily, so I’ll be hyper-focused — locked in. Aand we’re like the last week of competition,” she said. “Our last day of racing will actually be when the closing ceremonies are as well.

“So we get in, get the job done — hopefully — and then celebrate after.”

View image in full screen Photo of Kelsey Mitchell training for Paris Olympics 2024. Instagram: kelsey.mitchell9

This time will be different for Mitchell and her family. Since the Tokyo Olympics took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell’s family was not able to come cheer her on. Now her parents will be heading to Paris and Mitchell said she is excited to have that support.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously during COVID we couldn’t have them there,” she said.

“To see them in the stands will be pretty amazing.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To see them in the stands will be pretty amazing."

In 2020, Global News interviewed Mitchell’s parents as they watched her race. It was an exciting and emotional time, cheering her on from afar.

At the time her dad, Brent Mitchell, was emotional as he recounted the moment she won.

“You are so excited and then you stop and think, ‘It’s an Olympic gold medal,'” he said.

1:28 Alberta’s Kelsey Mitchell wins gold in women’s track cycling at Tokyo 2020 as family cheers her on

“We all wanted to be there with her. We have tickets booked and everything, but we couldn’t.” Val Mitchell, Kelsey’s mother, said at the time.

With less than 10 days until the beginning of the Paris Olympics, Mitchell said she hopes Canadians are getting excited.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hopefully people can get behind that and be excited about that and cheer on their Canadian athletes.”