Kawartha Lakes OPP probe stabbing in Norland

One person is in a Toronto hospital following a stabbing in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday afternoon.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Monck Road in the community of Norland following a report a male had been stabbed.
Police say the victim was transported to a Toronto hospital for treatment.
OPP did not release any details about the victim. To date no arrests have been made.
The incident is an “active, ongoing investigation,” police report.
Anyone with information that might assist OPP is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.
- ‘Balaclava rapist’ Larry Takahashi granted full parole
- Boissonnault’s former business partner linked to woman detained in Dominican Republic cocaine bust
- Car theft finally decelerating in Canada after surge — a ‘positive sign’
- Quebec government quietly loosened its approach to drug possession over a year ago
Comments