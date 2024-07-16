Menu

Crime

Kawartha Lakes OPP probe stabbing in Norland

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 2:55 pm
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a stabbing in Norland on July 14, 2024. File photo
One person is in a Toronto hospital following a stabbing in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Monck Road in the community of Norland following a report a male had been stabbed.

Police say the victim was transported to a Toronto hospital for treatment.

OPP did not release any details about the victim. To date no arrests have been made.

The incident is an “active, ongoing investigation,” police report.

Anyone with information that might assist OPP is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

