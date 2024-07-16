5 people displaced after fire damages homes in South Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Several people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a home in South Vancouver on Monday evening.

Two homes at Commercial Street and East 47th Avenue suffered extensive fire damage, with a third home suffering water damage.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m.

The blaze jumped from one roof to the second home.

Five people from both houses were able to escape the fire. One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fire but crews at the scene said it may have started in the laundry room of one home.