Winnipeg Sea Bears release forward Shane Osayande

Clinging to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Winnipeg Sea Bears released one of their longest-serving members on Monday.

The Sea Bears cut loose forward Shane Osayande after suffering a third-straight loss on Saturday to the Vancouver Bandits on home court.

Osayande played in parts of two seasons with the club but his playing time was cut this season and he averaged less than 10 minutes on the floor per night.

He averaged just two points and two rebounds per game in 13 contests this season.

“We thank Shane for his work over the last two summers and appreciate his help in establishing the Sea Bears organization,” said general manager and head coach Mike Taylor in a media release. “We wish Shane all the best for his future.

“We are looking for every opportunity to improve our team and help our playoff chances.”

After taking the league by storm in their inaugural season, the Sea Bears have just a 7-8 record and have only one more win than the Western Conference’s last place Saskatchewan Rattlers as they risk missing the playoffs entirely with just five games left on their schedule.

The Sea Bears next see action on Thursday with a rematch on the road against the first place Bandits.