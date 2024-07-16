AI tools for cancer diagnosis being tested in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial labs in B.C. are testing out artificial intelligence for more rapid diagnosis of diseases, including cancer.

The province says in a statement that the new digital tools will allow researchers to “securely share high-quality images” in other B.C. locations, helping them to perform a faster diagnosis or get a second opinion.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the innovative digital tools have the potential to “revolutionize health care” and can save more lives.

1:20 Canada approves AI mammogram that can detect breast cancer years in advance

The statement says the federal government’s Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and the province are investing $2.65 million to support three projects, which will help reshape how pathology services are delivered in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

The Northern Health Authority, Vancouver General Hospital, the BC Cancer-Vancouver Centre and St. Paul’s Hospital will test out the digital tools in what the province says will be a benefit for health delivery in rural and remote areas.

The B.C. government says there are more than 4,200 publicly funded diagnostic tests available in B.C., which result in more than 96 million tests annually.