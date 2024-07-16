Menu

Health

AI tools for cancer diagnosis being tested in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'AI could help with early detection of skin cancer: Dalhousie researchers'
AI could help with early detection of skin cancer: Dalhousie researchers
A team of researchers at Dalhousie University in Halifax believe they may have a solution for early detection of melanoma using artificial intelligence – Jan 26, 2024
Provincial labs in B.C. are testing out artificial intelligence for more rapid diagnosis of diseases, including cancer.

The province says in a statement that the new digital tools will allow researchers to “securely share high-quality images” in other B.C. locations, helping them to perform a faster diagnosis or get a second opinion.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the innovative digital tools have the potential to “revolutionize health care” and can save more lives.

Click to play video: 'Canada approves AI mammogram that can detect breast cancer years in advance'
Canada approves AI mammogram that can detect breast cancer years in advance
The statement says the federal government’s Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and the province are investing $2.65 million to support three projects, which will help reshape how pathology services are delivered in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

The Northern Health Authority, Vancouver General Hospital, the BC Cancer-Vancouver Centre and St. Paul’s Hospital will test out the digital tools in what the province says will be a benefit for health delivery in rural and remote areas.

The B.C. government says there are more than 4,200 publicly funded diagnostic tests available in B.C., which result in more than 96 million tests annually.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

