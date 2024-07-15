Lethbridge athlete to compete in Italy for 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games

Moriah Van’t Land is no stranger to competition on a big stage, having previously taken home gold medals in the past at both the Alberta and the Canadian Special Olympic winter games in figure skating.

However, this will be the first time this 17-year-old athlete’s talent’s take her overseas.

“I’m so excited to go to Italy,” said Van’t Land. “I’ve been practicing hard, I’m the best and I like doing two-foot spins because they’re so easy.”

Van’t Land has been named the sole figure skater from Alberta to compete with Team Canada at the Special Olympic World Games in Turin, Italy, next year.

Her coach, Olea Taboulchanas, has been working with Van’t Land since 2016 and says it’s amazing to see her progression through the sport.

“Holy cow, to come from not skating, to learning to skate, to being a potential world champion. It’s just crazy,” explained Taboulchanas.

While her coach won’t be heading with Van’t Land to Europe next spring, she’s excited to help her prepare for the world stage.

“We have been training based on the Skate Canada rules, and now we have a whole different set of elements that she has to do and conquer,” shared Taboulchanas.

"So, we actually have to change her entire program. For most people that's extremely hard but that's one of her strengths — if I tell her how to do something or change something, she usually remembers it quite well."

Moriah’s mom, Angela Van’t Land, says she’s extremely proud of her daughter.

“I never dreamed that she’d be able to do things like this, to be an athlete travelling internationally. It’s an opportunity that very few people get, so it’s very exciting that she is able to do this,” said Angela.

“We’re beyond thrilled for her.”

Van’t Land will continue training three to four times a week in Lethbridge and Calgary, before she jets off to Europe in March 2025.