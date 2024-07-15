Saskatoon Idylwyld Drive emergency shelter finalizing operational processes

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency shelter space in Saskatoon is working on the final operational processes and is currently training staff.

A temporary complex needs emergency shelter funded by the provincial government is setting up shop in a former liquor store at 1701 Idylwyld Dr. N.

The location has drawn concern from several residents who have pointed to issues they saw around the location, saying it is too close to local businesses and residential areas.

The Ministries of Health and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said Monday that EHN Prairies Inc. is operating the shelter.

“The temporary complex needs emergency shelter will be a space with dedicated on-site health-care professionals and security personnel. It will provide an alternate, secure location where police can bring individuals who are intoxicated and exhibiting behaviours that present a danger to themselves or the public. Individuals will only be brought to the location, they cannot self-refer, and discharge planning will include transportation to support services,” the ministries said.

No specific opening date has been set, but the ministries noted that it would open as soon as possible and that staff training and a finalizing of operational processes was underway.

In a city council meeting in November 2023, it was noted that this shelter could fit 15 people, with patients being admitted for 24 hours.

It was also learned from Saskatchewan Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky at the legislature around the same time that after that 24-hour period expired, there was nothing stopping a patient from walking out the front doors and going into the surrounding community.