Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Idylwyld Drive emergency shelter finalizing operational processes

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 5:09 pm
1 min read
A former liquor store on Idywyld is being used as a temporary complex needs emergency shelter in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A former liquor store on Idywyld is being used as a temporary complex needs emergency shelter in Saskatoon. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An emergency shelter space in Saskatoon is working on the final operational processes and is currently training staff.

A temporary complex needs emergency shelter funded by the provincial government is setting up shop in a former liquor store at 1701 Idylwyld Dr. N.

The location has drawn concern from several residents who have pointed to issues they saw around the location, saying it is too close to local businesses and residential areas.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon needs to ‘find it’s humanity’: Saskatoon resident'
Saskatoon needs to ‘find it’s humanity’: Saskatoon resident

The Ministries of Health and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said Monday that EHN Prairies Inc. is operating the shelter.

Story continues below advertisement

“The temporary complex needs emergency shelter will be a space with dedicated on-site health-care professionals and security personnel. It will provide an alternate, secure location where police can bring individuals who are intoxicated and exhibiting behaviours that present a danger to themselves or the public. Individuals will only be brought to the location, they cannot self-refer, and discharge planning will include transportation to support services,” the ministries said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No specific opening date has been set, but the ministries noted that it would open as soon as possible and that staff training and a finalizing of operational processes was underway.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'City of Saskatoon and province consider 60-bed emergency shelter'
City of Saskatoon and province consider 60-bed emergency shelter

In a city council meeting in November 2023, it was noted that this shelter could fit 15 people, with patients being admitted for 24 hours.

It was also learned from Saskatchewan Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky at the legislature around the same time that after that 24-hour period expired, there was nothing stopping a patient from walking out the front doors and going into the surrounding community.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices