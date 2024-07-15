Town of Canmore thanks residents after aggressive bear reported

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Canmore is thanking residents after an aggressive bear was reported in the community.

According to a Facebook post, an aggressive bear was reportedly in the Cougar Creek Community Pathway area. Alberta Fish and Wildlife were called and the pathway was closed.

At around 1:05 p.m., the town said the bear is no longer in the area and the pathway was reopened.

“Thank you for respecting the closures and area restrictions, Canmore! You helped officials stay focused on de-escalating the situation instead of managing people,” the post read.