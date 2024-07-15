Menu

Crime

14-year-old boy stabbed in Saskatoon: police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say a 14-year-old boy was stabbed on Saturday. File / Global News
A 14-year-old girl in Saskatoon has been arrested after police said they received a report of a stabbing Saturday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Langevin Crescent around 12:20 p.m. and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound.

EMS transported the boy to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Police said they arrested a 14-year-old girl who is facing charges related to aggravated assault.

Officers say the suspect and victim know each other.

