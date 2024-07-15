14-year-old boy stabbed in Saskatoon: police

A 14-year-old girl in Saskatoon has been arrested after police said they received a report of a stabbing Saturday.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Langevin Crescent around 12:20 p.m. and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound.
EMS transported the boy to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they arrested a 14-year-old girl who is facing charges related to aggravated assault.
Officers say the suspect and victim know each other.
