Politics

Trump shooting: Legault criticized for saying Quebec doesn’t have political violence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2024 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Violent attacks against politicians: could we see more?'
Violent attacks against politicians: could we see more?
Related: The attempted assassination attack against Donald Trump comes on the heels of a number of other violent incidents against politicians across the world — a political scientist explains why.
Premier François Legault is being invited to brush up on his history after declaring Monday that politicians in Quebec don’t face the kind of violence seen over the weekend in the United States.

Legault’s comments were in reaction to the attempted assassination on Saturday of former president Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon received Legault’s comments poorly, noting that PQ leaders have twice been the targets of attacks — in 1984 and most recently during the 2012 provincial election night.

Click to play video: 'Dave Courage remembers Quebec election-night shooting'
Dave Courage remembers Quebec election-night shooting

In 2012, a gunman attacked a PQ rally in Montreal, killing a lighting technician and trying to enter a venue where then-PQ leader Pauline Marois was giving a victory speech.

Story continues below advertisement

And in 1984, a gunman burst into the legislature with the aim of killing then-premier René Lévesque and other members of the PQ. He killed three people and wounded 13 others.

Speaking to reporters at the Council of the Federation meeting in Halifax, Legault said what happened over the weekend is worrying for democracy in the U.S., but that kind of violence against politicians “doesn’t happen in Quebec.”

Click to play video: 'Calls for ‘cultural shift’ in municipal politics following Gatineau mayor’s resignation'
Calls for ‘cultural shift’ in municipal politics following Gatineau mayor’s resignation

St-Pierre Plamondon said on X that what’s worrying is for the premier to make such sweeping statements that ignore Quebec history.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

