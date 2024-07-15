Drugs seized, 4 arrested at gunpoint in Peterborough: police

Four people were arrested at gunpoint and drugs were seized following an incident in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.
The Peterborough Police Service says officers around 6:10 p.m. responded to a report of suspicious activity involving four people in a vehicle in the area of Downie Street and Chesterfield Avenue.
The suspect vehicle was just leaving the area when officers arrived, police said.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at nearby Parkhill Road West. Police say based on the information received, officers conducted a high-risk arrest at gunpoint of four people.
A search led to the seizure of 8.1 grams of cocaine, 1.2 grams of an unknown substance and drug paraphernalia.
Two Peterborough women, ages 27 and 30, a Peterborough man, 37, and an Ennismore, Ont., man, 33, were each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine).
All four were later released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27.
