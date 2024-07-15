Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs seized, 4 arrested at gunpoint in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
A Peterborough Police Service officer types away on a computer inside a police cruiser. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested four people in a vehicle at gunpoint on July 14. Officers located a quantity of cocaine. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people were arrested at gunpoint and drugs were seized following an incident in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers around 6:10 p.m. responded to a report of suspicious activity involving four people in a vehicle in the area of Downie Street and Chesterfield Avenue.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The suspect vehicle was just leaving the area when officers arrived, police said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at nearby Parkhill Road West. Police say based on the information received, officers conducted a high-risk arrest at gunpoint of four people.

A search led to the seizure of 8.1 grams of cocaine, 1.2 grams of an unknown substance and drug paraphernalia.

Two Peterborough women, ages 27 and 30, a Peterborough man, 37, and an Ennismore, Ont., man, 33, were each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine).

Story continues below advertisement

All four were later released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices