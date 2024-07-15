Drugs seized, 4 arrested at gunpoint in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were arrested at gunpoint and drugs were seized following an incident in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers around 6:10 p.m. responded to a report of suspicious activity involving four people in a vehicle in the area of Downie Street and Chesterfield Avenue.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The suspect vehicle was just leaving the area when officers arrived, police said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at nearby Parkhill Road West. Police say based on the information received, officers conducted a high-risk arrest at gunpoint of four people.

A search led to the seizure of 8.1 grams of cocaine, 1.2 grams of an unknown substance and drug paraphernalia.

Two Peterborough women, ages 27 and 30, a Peterborough man, 37, and an Ennismore, Ont., man, 33, were each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine).

Story continues below advertisement

All four were later released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27.