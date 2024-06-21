Peterborough crime jumped nearly 13% in 2023: police report

Send this page to someone via email

Reported crimes in the jurisdiction of the Peterborough Police Service increased 12.8 per cent in 2023, according to the service’s annual report.

The extensive report outlines the service’s operations in 2023 within its jurisdiction, which includes the Peterborough, the village of Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township — a combined population of more than 98,800.

In 2023 overall there was a 12.8 per cent increase in reported crimes with 7,394, up from 6,554 reported in 2022.

However, the service’s clearance rate improved by 23 per cent in 2023, reaching a 45.4 per cent clearance rate versus 37.2 per cent in 2022. In 2021 the rate was at 42.7 per cent.

Among the clearance rates included making arrests in all four homicides in 2023, including two homicides which were solved within a one-week period. The service also cleared two unsolved homicides from 2022.

Police chief Stuart Betts, who was sworn into the role in early January 2023, said he’s “amazed” by the accomplishments of the service in 2023, including the installation of a dozen closed-circuit TV cameras and adding in-car cameras to police vehicles.

The service and city also secured the Calvary Pentecostal Church building in the city’s west end which will be upgraded to be used as a second police station.

“Looking back at 2023, I’m truly amazed at what has been accomplished in just 12 months,” he said. “It’s a testament to the great people working at the Peterborough Police Service, a group I am fortunate to have joined in my first year as Chief of Police.”

Mary ten Doeschate, chairperson of the Peterborough Police Service Board, says the hard work of the entire service reflected in the criminal clearance rates, despite an increase in criminal calls.

“The board is committed to supporting the Peterborough Police Service by providing adequate staff and necessary tools while also maintaining fiscal responsibility. Internally, a special thank you goes to our entire team, sworn and civilian. Your hard work, professionalism and commitment are the bedrock of our success.”

Criminal activity

Police say of the 34,971 calls for service last year (five per cent higher than 2022), there were 7,394 were for criminal matters — 12.8 per cent higher than 2022 (6,554 criminal calls).

Among criminal activity in 2023, robberies climbed 5.9 per cent per cent with 68 incidents. Break and enters saw a 30.7 per cent decrease in 2023 with 277 incidents.

Possession of stolen goods (90 incidents), fraud (693 incidents), breach of recognizance (423 incidents), were among crimes that were on the rise in 2023.

Some other highlights in the report:

Major crimes in 2023:

four homicides — all four were solved, police report

45 drug overdose investigations

87 child pornography investigations

162 reported sexual assaults, leading to 109 charges laid

three shootings — one fatal

five stabbings — three fatal

two aggravated assaults

one aiding suicide

Drugs

The service’s intelligence and drug unit made 34 arrests in 2023, up from 25 in 2022. Of the drugs seized, cocaine led with 9,755 grams seized followed by 7,000 grams of crystal meth. Fentanyl fell to 718.2 grams after police had seized nearly 2,400 grams a year prior.

“There were 94 criminal investigations specific to drugs in 2023, with 84 having been reported by members of the community and 10 initiated by the ICAD,” the report states.

Firearm incidents

The three shootings were among 14 firearm investigations the service’s major crime unit reported in 2023, up from 10 a year prior.

Officers drew their firearms in 38 incidents in 2023, down from 56 in 2023 and 70 in 2022.

However, 40 times officers drew their stun guns in 2023 (up from 29 in 2022) and deployed 44 times, an 86.4 per cent jump from six deployments by officers a year prior.

Hate bias crimes

Hate bias crimes rose in 2023 with 67 incidents, up from 33 reported each of the previous two years.

Police note many of the reported hate bias crimes involved anti-Semitic pamphlets that were distributed around neighbourhoods. A suspect was arrested and charged with willful promotion of hate, the first time the service laid that charge.

Of the 67 incidents, there were 28 charges laid and 42 incidents were deemed cleared or had mediation.

Sexual assaults/offences

There were 162 reported sexual assaults/offence, down slightly from 170 in 2022. Of the 162 incidents, police laid 109 charges.

The service’s internet child exploitation unit conducted 87 child pornography investigations in 2023. There were 35 investigations reported in 2022.

Sudden deaths

The police responded to 145 calls in 2023 for sudden deaths, a 27.1 per cent decrease compared with the 199 calls in the prior reporting period.

Mental Health

The service works with the Canadian Mental Health Agency as part of two mobile crisis intervention teams.

The annual report says in 2023, the MCI teams reported 1,294 mental health occurrences, up for 43.1 per cent from the previous year. The incidents resulted in 375 apprehensions (up 73.6 per cent) and 12 mental health diversions, a 15 per cent decrease from 18 in 2022.

A mental health diversion involves an individual resolving a criminal charge through other means such as seeing a physician, or taking prescribed medication.

Impaired driving

Officers encountered 145 incidents of impaired driving in 2023, up 35.2 per cent from 2022, when 92 incidents were reported.

Police checked 3,371 vehicles during Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs in 2023, down 29 per cent from 2022 (4,353 vehicles). However, the 183 roadside tests administered was a 15.3 per cent increase over 2022.

Financial

For the taxpayer, the service’s total operating budget in 2023 was over $36.6 million with over 88 per cent ($32.2 million) for personnel services. Over $4.3 million was for professional fees including materials and supplies, training, and more.

Of note, a breakdown of front-line officers’ overtime hours was not highlighted in the 2023 report. In 2022, overtime costs reached $554,391.

The service’s total revenue in 2023 was over $6.2 million with net expenditures of $30,425,173, matching the 2023 approved budget.