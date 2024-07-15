Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Man drowns in Waskesiu Lake in Prince Albert National Park

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP say a man drowned in Waskesiu Lake Sunday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP say a man drowned in Waskesiu Lake Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Waskesiu RCMP say a man drowned in Waskesiu Lake in Prince Albert National Park on Sunday.

Officers said they received several calls around 3 p.m. about a man in distress in the water.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has taken over the investigation. It was noted that there was no criminality in the investigation and that additional details won’t be released.

