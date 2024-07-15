Man drowns in Waskesiu Lake in Prince Albert National Park

See more sharing options

Waskesiu RCMP say a man drowned in Waskesiu Lake in Prince Albert National Park on Sunday.

Officers said they received several calls around 3 p.m. about a man in distress in the water.

EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has taken over the investigation. It was noted that there was no criminality in the investigation and that additional details won’t be released.