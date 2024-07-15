Wiz Khalifa arrested for drug possession in Romania, meant no ‘disrespect’

The next time Wiz Khalifa is in Romania, the rapper said it’ll be “without a big a— joint.”
Wiz Khalifa (born Cameron Jibril Thomaz) was arrested early Sunday in Costinești, Romania on drug possession charges after the 36-year-old musician was seen smoking a joint on stage while headlining a music festival.
Romania’s anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate, called DIICOT, said Khalifa, who is a U.S. citizen, had 18 grams of cannabis in his possession when he was arrested.
He is being investigated for “the crime of illegal possession of high-risk drugs,” which includes cannabis.
DIICOT said criminal proceedings have already been launched. If found guilty, Khalifa could face a 10-year prison sentence, AFP reported.
On X, Khalifa admitted to consuming marijuana on stage during his Saturday performance.
“Last nights show was amazing,” the rapper wrote. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go.”
“I’ll be back soon,” he promised. “But without a big a— joint next time.”
Khalifa and his music are often synonymous with cannabis consumption.
During his set at the Beach Please! festival on Saturday night, Khalifa rapped while AV on stage flashed messages in English reading, “Smoke one if you love yourself,” “Soccer moms love pot” and “Weed is the new wine.”
Video shared to social media showed Romanian authorities escorting Khalifa out of the venue after his performance.
Khalifa is no longer in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
