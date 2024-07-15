Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Wiz Khalifa arrested for drug possession in Romania, meant no ‘disrespect’

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 12:09 pm
1 min read
Wiz Khalifa on stgae. He is holding a microphone and has his shirt off. View image in full screen
FILE - Wiz Khalifa was arrested on July 14, 2024, in Romania after the rapper was seen smoking marijuana, which is illegal in the country, on stage at a music festival. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The next time Wiz Khalifa is in Romania, the rapper said it’ll be “without a big a— joint.”

Wiz Khalifa (born Cameron Jibril Thomaz) was arrested early Sunday in Costinești, Romania on drug possession charges after the 36-year-old musician was seen smoking a joint on stage while headlining a music festival.

Romania’s anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate, called DIICOT, said Khalifa, who is a U.S. citizen, had 18 grams of cannabis in his possession when he was arrested.

He is being investigated for “the crime of illegal possession of high-risk drugs,” which includes cannabis.

DIICOT said criminal proceedings have already been launched. If found guilty, Khalifa could face a 10-year prison sentence, AFP reported.

On X, Khalifa admitted to consuming marijuana on stage during his Saturday performance.

Story continues below advertisement

“Last nights show was amazing,” the rapper wrote. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I’ll be back soon,” he promised. “But without a big a— joint next time.”

Trending Now

Khalifa and his music are often synonymous with cannabis consumption.

During his set at the Beach Please! festival on Saturday night, Khalifa rapped while AV on stage flashed messages in English reading, “Smoke one if you love yourself,” “Soccer moms love pot” and “Weed is the new wine.”

Video shared to social media showed Romanian authorities escorting Khalifa out of the venue after his performance.

Story continues below advertisement
@andreeaghiurea

Wiz Khalifa, acum ceva vreme la un concert in State 😂 #wizkhalifa #concert #festival #romania #beachplease #fyp

♬ original sound – Andreea Ghiurea

Khalifa is no longer in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Maestro Fresh Wes: Hip hop icon on being inducted to Canadian Music Hall of Fame'
Maestro Fresh Wes: Hip hop icon on being inducted to Canadian Music Hall of Fame
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices