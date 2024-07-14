Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Penticton RCMP recover multiple stolen vehicles in operation

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 14, 2024 4:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cataytic converter stolen from woman’s car in brazen daylight theft'
Cataytic converter stolen from woman’s car in brazen daylight theft
RELATED VIDEO: A woman is in shock after the cataytic converter was stolen from her car on Christmas Day. It happened in a North Delta neighbourhood while she was celebrating the holiday with family. Troy Charles reports – Dec 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In response to a recent surge in vehicle thefts throughout the South Okanagan, the Penticton RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) conducted a joint operation targeting high-crime areas and repeat offenders.

The operation that spanned five days led to the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles within the Penticton area. A 40-year-old repeat offender was also arrested and remains in custody facing multiple property crime-related charges.

In addition, police in the South Okanagan remain engaged in addressing individuals responsible for auto theft. This resulted in the further recovery of multiple stolen vehicles.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In June, Oliver and Midway RCMP recovered three stolen cars, two motor homes, a utility trailer and an excavator.

Five people were arrested in connection to the stolen property and were released on reporting conditions with future court dates.

Story continues below advertisement

“Reducing Auto Theft and Property Crime is a shared responsibility, and RCMP encourage everyone to lock their vehicles, use additional after-market immobilizers, and encourage people not leave valuables inside vehicles,” said Const Jessie Byers of the Penticton Crime Reduction Unit in a press release.

Trending Now

Anyone with information related to such crimes is recommended to call Crime Stoppers or Penticton RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Caught on video: Maple Ridge truck theft'
Caught on video: Maple Ridge truck theft
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices