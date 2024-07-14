Penticton RCMP recover multiple stolen vehicles in operation

Send this page to someone via email

In response to a recent surge in vehicle thefts throughout the South Okanagan, the Penticton RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) conducted a joint operation targeting high-crime areas and repeat offenders.

The operation that spanned five days led to the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles within the Penticton area. A 40-year-old repeat offender was also arrested and remains in custody facing multiple property crime-related charges.

In addition, police in the South Okanagan remain engaged in addressing individuals responsible for auto theft. This resulted in the further recovery of multiple stolen vehicles.

In June, Oliver and Midway RCMP recovered three stolen cars, two motor homes, a utility trailer and an excavator.

Five people were arrested in connection to the stolen property and were released on reporting conditions with future court dates.

“Reducing Auto Theft and Property Crime is a shared responsibility, and RCMP encourage everyone to lock their vehicles, use additional after-market immobilizers, and encourage people not leave valuables inside vehicles,” said Const Jessie Byers of the Penticton Crime Reduction Unit in a press release.

Anyone with information related to such crimes is recommended to call Crime Stoppers or Penticton RCMP.