Montreal garden club celebrates 90th anniversary

From the front, the home in Montreal’s West Island looks prim and proper, but as you walk into Joanne Lajeunesse’s backyard, you find a nature lover’s dream – somewhat of an urban oasis.

“It brings me happiness, it brings me calm, and it brings me hope,” said Lajeunesse.

It started as a hobby 35 years ago for the Pointe-Claire stay-at-home mom, but over the years, she and her husband, Alain, have turned their backyard into their own little sanctuary.

It boasts dozens of species of plants and trees, a pond, a beautiful mosaic depicting the city of Pointe-Claire, and more recently, a small garden built for their 1-year-old granddaughter.

“It’s Ela’s garden,” said Lajeunesse. “She’s only one. Maybe next year, she’ll be a little bit more into it – but she waters it.”

On Sunday, their garden was part of a garden tour led by the Pointe-Claire Horticultural Society.

The club is celebrating its 90th anniversary and spent the day celebrating its history.

“It’s an occasion to promote the club, to attract new members, to network, to meet,” said Nathalie Hadida of the Pointe-Claire Horticultural Society.

Run by volunteers, the club has plant sales, workshops, speakers and a mentoring program that helps gardeners young and old on their growing journey.

With around 165 members and counting, the average age of the club’s membership is 75 years. The club also hopes to spread its message to the younger generation.

“The younger people now are very busy,” said Hadida. “You have children, their parents and their children. Just to have even 30 minutes a day working on a garden, it allows you to recharge, disconnect from everything else – from technology – and just to enjoy it.”

Among those extolling the joys of gardening was Theo Wouters. He and his late partner, Roger Thibault, built their happy place 45 years ago, and it’s still growing strong.

On Sunday, he participated in the garden tour, welcoming people into his backyard.

“I like that people go away with some ideas of doing a similar thing in their garden,” said Wouters. “The suburbs could look very different if people would do such a thing.”