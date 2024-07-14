Menu

Canada

Kelowna to offer direct flights to Los Angeles

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 14, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New flight path at Kelowna International Airport expected to reduce flight delays, cancellations'
New flight path at Kelowna International Airport expected to reduce flight delays, cancellations
RELATED VIDEO: Winter travel can be challenging as poor weather often forces flights to be delayed or canceled. Residents in the Okanagan have experienced their fair share of weather-related travel woes at Kelowna International Airport. But as Klaudia van Emmerik reports, this winter is expected to be far less turbulent – Oct 24, 2023
Alaska Airlines and the Kelowna International Airport are now providing direct service from Kelowna to Los Angeles starting Dec. 19.

The route will operate daily with one flight leaving YLW at 10:36 a.m. and arriving back at 5:42 p.m., except Jan. 9 to Feb. 12.

Director of Commercial and Air Service at Kelowna International Airport Geoff Richie said. “It has been over a decade since we had direct service to LAX, so we are thrilled Alaska Airlines is bringing back this integral route for the Okanagan community.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“This new direct destination will provide benefits to our entire community,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. “From improving the ability for more tourists to access all the Okanagan has to offer like world-class skiing and rich cultural experiences, to providing our residents a link to L.A. and connecting destinations.”

Alaska Airlines also provides seasonal service from Kelowna to Seattle, which is expected to return this fall.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

