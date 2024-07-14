Kelowna to offer direct flights to Los Angeles

Send this page to someone via email

Alaska Airlines and the Kelowna International Airport are now providing direct service from Kelowna to Los Angeles starting Dec. 19.

The route will operate daily with one flight leaving YLW at 10:36 a.m. and arriving back at 5:42 p.m., except Jan. 9 to Feb. 12.

Director of Commercial and Air Service at Kelowna International Airport Geoff Richie said. “It has been over a decade since we had direct service to LAX, so we are thrilled Alaska Airlines is bringing back this integral route for the Okanagan community.”

“This new direct destination will provide benefits to our entire community,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. “From improving the ability for more tourists to access all the Okanagan has to offer like world-class skiing and rich cultural experiences, to providing our residents a link to L.A. and connecting destinations.”

Alaska Airlines also provides seasonal service from Kelowna to Seattle, which is expected to return this fall.

