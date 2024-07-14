Police investigate suspicious fires in Coldstream, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Over the last six weeks, emergency crews in B.C.’s Okanagan Valley have responded to four separate fires in Coldstream parks.

On May 24, the Coldstream Fire Department responded to a burning tree stump in Creekside Park. They later responded to two suspicious fires near Cosen’s Bay on June 12.

Police did not identify any suspects and the investigations are ongoing. It is unknown if any of these incidents are related.

The fourth fire occurred on July 4. After receiving reports of smoke coming from a wooded ravine area, front-line officers and the Coldstream Fire Department fought a bush fire in the 9700 block of Coldstream Creek Road.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No cause was determined, but officials believe the fire was human-caused. No suspects or witnesses were identified.

“These incidents are highly concerning and extremely dangerous to public safety,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “It wouldn’t have taken much for any of these fires to spread out of control and jeopardize nearby properties.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking people with dashcam footage in the areas of Coldstream Creek Road, Cosen’s Bay Road and Grieves Road on July 4 between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding these fires is urged to contact the North Okanagan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.