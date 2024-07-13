Alberta man swept away by B.C. river after trying to rescue 2 youths

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man is missing after trying to rescue two youths from a fast-moving river in B.C.’s Southern Interior, according to police.

Kamloops RCMP said search efforts for Stan Cappis, 50, of Red Deer, have been underway since Friday, when they received a call for help just after 3 p.m.

Police said Cappis, a friend and several youths were walking along the North Thompson River, near the Tournament Capital Ranch.

“Two of the youths stepped off the sandbar into the fast-moving portion of the North Thompson and were starting to get carried downriver, causing Stan and his friend to jump in to rescue them,” said police.

“Stan’s friend and the youths were able to get to the shore,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. “However, Stan was swept away. He was last seen rounding the bend of the river.”

Earlier this month, and not far from Kamloops, the Shuswap River Ambassadors issued a warning, saying rising water levels are dangerous.

“We have unpredictable fast-changing weather. The wind will drastically change the river conditions, which may push you upstream or into the river banks,” the group said.

Police say officers, police dog services, air services, Kamloops Fire Rescue and many civilians immediately began searching for Cappis. He has not yet been located.

Cappis is described as having an athletic build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and sunglasses.

“Efforts will continue throughout the day today with the RCMP contingent being bolstered by Kamloops Search and Rescue,” said Shoihet.

Police are asking anyone who lives in and around the area to keep their eyes open and to report any information to the Kamloops RCMP.

They also urged water users to exercise extreme caution around rivers and to ensure the use of lifejackets.