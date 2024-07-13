Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

After another flash-flooding death, expert says N.S. needs robust alert system — now

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2024 5:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hurricane Beryl aftermath: RCMP confirms child killed in Nova Scotia flash flooding'
Hurricane Beryl aftermath: RCMP confirms child killed in Nova Scotia flash flooding
RELATED - Hurricane Beryl aftermath: RCMP confirms child killed in Nova Scotia flash flooding
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A retired Environment Canada meteorologist says it’s well past time for Nova Scotia to work with the federal government to built a robust prediction, detection and alert system for flash flooding.

Police said Friday that a young person was killed the night before when they were swept away by a flash-flood in a Wolfville, N.S. park.

RCMP said they got a call about the youth being pulled into a flooded ditch at 7:30 p.m., and a regional emergency management coordinator says the province’s Emergency Management Office issued alerts about flash floods in the region about an hour later.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Jim Abraham, who was the first manager of the Canadian Hurricane Centre, says a well-developed flooding alert system would have seen alerts sent to people’s phones much earlier, asking them to shelter in place because of the high risk of flooding.

Click to play video: 'Child dead in N.S. flash flooding'
Child dead in N.S. flash flooding
Trending Now

He says that system should also involve public education that would inform people in areas prone to flash floods about both the risks and the parts of their neighborhoods considered especially dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, flooding in the municipality of West Hants killed four people, including three children, prompting a review that found the municipality faced several challenges in transmitting timely emergency alerts to the public.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices