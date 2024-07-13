Alcohol may have played a role in Okotoks collision: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries early Friday morning after a head-on collision on Highway 7 near Okotoks, Alta.

RCMP and emergency crews were called to the scene between Southridge Drive and 32nd Street at 3:45 a.m.

Police said they had received a report of a collision between a delivery truck and a half-ton pickup truck.

“The pickup truck became engulfed with flames and witnessing civilians rushed to pull the 27-year-old male driver from the vehicle,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Once the driver was pulled from the vehicle, police said he fled the scene on foot. Another person chased him while calling 911, RCMP said.

The Mounties found the man near 32nd Street in Okotoks.

“The 24-year-old male driver of the delivery truck and driver of the pickup truck were both taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

“There were no other occupants in either vehicle.”

Police said the investigation into the collision is ongoing, but noted that alcohol is believed to be a factor.