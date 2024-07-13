Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Alcohol may have played a role in Okotoks collision: RCMP

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 4:29 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Two men were seriously injured after a head-on collision on Highway 7 in Okotoks, Alta., on Friday, July 12, 2024. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries early Friday morning after a head-on collision on Highway 7 near Okotoks, Alta.

RCMP and emergency crews were called to the scene between Southridge Drive and 32nd Street at 3:45 a.m.

Police said they had received a report of a collision between a delivery truck and a half-ton pickup truck.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The pickup truck became engulfed with flames and witnessing civilians rushed to pull the 27-year-old male driver from the vehicle,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Once the driver was pulled from the vehicle, police said he fled the scene on foot. Another person chased him while calling 911, RCMP said.

Trending Now

The Mounties found the man near 32nd Street in Okotoks.

Story continues below advertisement

“The 24-year-old male driver of the delivery truck and driver of the pickup truck were both taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

“There were no other occupants in either vehicle.”

Police said the investigation into the collision is ongoing, but noted that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices