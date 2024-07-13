Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 shot dead at Oshawa, Ont. home, 1 in custody: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
A closeup of a Durham Regional Police patch. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are dead and one male is in custody after a daylight shooting at a home in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say officers are at a “residential address” in the area of Fernhill Boulevard and Rossland Road West, as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting, police said. Two people were found with gunshot wounds and have since died and one person is in custody.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police have not provided any information about the ages of the victims or the suspect, nor have police said anything about their relation to each other.

However, police did state that “at this time, there is no risk to public safety.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

More to come

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices