2 shot dead at Oshawa, Ont. home, 1 in custody: police

Two people are dead and one male is in custody after a daylight shooting at a home in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say officers are at a “residential address” in the area of Fernhill Boulevard and Rossland Road West, as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting, police said. Two people were found with gunshot wounds and have since died and one person is in custody.

Police have not provided any information about the ages of the victims or the suspect, nor have police said anything about their relation to each other.

However, police did state that “at this time, there is no risk to public safety.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are on scene at a residential address in the area of Fernhill Blvd and Rossland Rd W in Oshawa after receiving reports of a shooting. Two people have been located with gunshot wounds and have since succumbed to their injuries. One male is in police custody. The… pic.twitter.com/CefOeEhGI1 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 13, 2024

More to come