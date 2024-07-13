Copper wire stolen from wind turbines sparks RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after thieves stole copper wire from wind turbines near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border earlier this week.

Members of the Provost, Alta., detachment confirmed three incidents of mischief to wind turbines over the last couple of days.

The Mounties said the turbines were damaged and had copper wire stolen from them. The turbines are located north of Hayter, Alta., 295 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

“RCMP continue to investigate but are issuing this warning,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“When the copper grounding is removed from the structure, any power surge could electrocute anyone within a few feet of the turbine. This poses a threat to the turbine workers, officers responding to the crimes and the suspects who are committing the crimes.”

Incidents of copper wire theft have been on the rise across Canada.

Three people were arrested on Wednesday morning after they were caught stealing copper wire from an oil site.

On July 6, Innisfail RCMP said it was also investigating after thieves broke through a gate on an oil field site west of Spruce View, near Red Deer.

In November 2023, two men from southern Alberta men were charged after they were caught “actively stripping wire” from a wind turbine in Pincher Creek, Alta.

“Copper wire thefts directly impact Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure and has a large economic impact on all Canadians,” reads a Wednesday news release from RCMP.

“The cost of replacing stolen copper wire is passed on to the consumers and in some cases, the companies terminate their employees in the areas where the wire was stolen instead of replacing it.

“Copper wire theft has to be treated as a serious offence in Canada. Theft of copper wire poses a danger not only to those committing the offence but also to the public, necessitating police intervention.”

Provost RCMP are asking anyone with information about these crimes to contact them. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.